Portsmouth boss savouring prospect of 'selection headache' ahead of meetings with Bolton Wanderers, Rotherham United, Lincoln City & Co

Danny Cowley is upbeat about having some extra players to pick from on his side's return to action. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

And the Blues boss joked he could even have a headache on his hands when it comes to picking his side to face Bolton on April 5.

Cowley’s side are in the midst of a late-season stoppage created by the international break and needing to rearrange facing leaders Rotherham, with the Millers in the Papa John’s Trophy final.

The intensity then sharply accelerates, with the meeting with the Trotters marking the start of the final eight games being played across 25 days.

The break is offering the opportunity to energise some tired and injured bodies for the Blues.

Cowley has been picking from as few as 13 senior outfield players in recent fixtures, with signs of fatigue evident of late.

But Michael Jacobs made his return off the bench against Wycombe after five weeks out with a knee injury.

He is building up his fitness across the international break in hope of a strong finish to the campaign.

Meanwhile, Marcus Harness started against the Chairboys, after his three-game ban following his Accrington red card.

There is also hope Shaun Williams could make a comeback, after suffering a fractured spine against Charlton at the end of the January.

For now, Cowley is welcoming having even a couple of extra senior options to consider.

He said: ‘We’re hoping we might have as many as 15 (fully fit) senior outfield players for the last eight games.

‘Now what will just feel like a selection headache!

‘Of course, it’s not ideal having all these games in a short period of time.

‘I guess we’ll wait and see if we can get to that place first (in terms of numbers) when we play.’

