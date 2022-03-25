Portsmouth handed fitness boost as Cowley pinpoints key to getting ex-Wolves, Derby County and Wigan man firing over season's finale

And the two-and-a-half week break from league action can boost Danny Cowley’s slimline squad, with a late-season return for Shaun Williams.

Jacobs made his comeback after a five-week absence against Wycombe last week, with a 32-minute second-half outing at Fratton Park.

The Blues talisman had been struggling with a knee injury, which saw him sidelined for seven games at a crucial point in the season.

It was a particular blow for Cowley, with the former Wolves man emerging as a central figure in his side’s bid to secure a place in the League One play-offs this term.

Jacobs bagged three goals in as many games, before a final start in the 4-0 romp over Doncaster last month.

His attacking verve and ability to open up defences was key to Pompey’s best play in that period, with Jacobs’ performances endearing the attacking talent to the Fratton faithful and making the 30-year-old an automatic starter.

Now the 2020 arrival from Wigan is back, with Cowley recognising the influence a fit and firing Jacobs could have on the remainder of the season.

He said: ‘We knew we were going to get Michael Jacobs back (in this period) - which is a major plus.

‘We were knee-sliding when we knew we were going to get Michael back.

‘He was in his best moment of the season when he picked up his injury.

‘So to have him back for the final run of games will lift everybody.’

It’s not just Jacobs who is finding the late-season absence of games beneficial in terms of building fitness.

Williams is also making good progress after suffering a horrible fractured spine injury against Charlton at the end of January.

The 35-year-old was taken to hospital following the televised 2-1 loss at Fratton Park, after an unfortunate second-half collision with Clark Robertson.

The former Republic of Ireland man’s progress has been steady since, with Cowley now not ruling out a return to the fray for him in the coming weeks.

With Cowley currently down to 15 fit senior players it’s a prospect he’s welcoming with open arms.

He said: ‘It (the period without a game) may be good news for Shaun, maybe it could be good news for Shaun Williams, too, which is good news for us.’

