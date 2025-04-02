Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Connor Ogilvie reflected on a Pompey season attracting plenty of plaudits and admitted: I’m playing the best football of my career.

The long-serving defender has established himself as a genuine player of the season contender after an impressive maiden Championship campaign.

Responding admirably after a difficult start, Ogilvie has totalled 39 appearances so far - all of them starts - as he has flourished under the challenge of keeping the Blues in the Championship.

The former Spurs man is now in his fourth Fratton Park season after arriving in August 2021, following time with Gillingham and a Stevenage loan spell.

And, at the age of 29, Ogilvie is convinced he’s now in the form of his life.

He told The News: ‘I’m doing okay, there’s obviously things I can improve on as always, but I feel like I’m finding my feet at Championship level.

‘I would say I’m playing the best of my career, definitely the level is a lot better, so I’ve had to up my game from previous years here and I’m playing good football.

‘I’ve had good spells in my career and it’s about trying to maintain those levels for as long as possible. But this is the best I have played for as long as I can remember.

‘I’ve tried to be aggressive and front footed, I’m not worried too much about making mistakes, I’m just trying to be the best player I can be.

Connor Ogilvie made his Pompey debut in August 2021 at Fleetwood under Danny Cowley. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages | Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

‘Coming into the Championship for the first time, there were always going to be doubts, you’ve just got to find the level and how good you can be. At the minute, I’m playing all right and hopefully I can carry it on.

‘It took me a little while to adjust, but I feel like I’m getting the hang of it now. I’ve grown, confidence brings that as well, that’s a big thing in football, if you can feed off that then it definitely helps.’

156 appearances for Pompey

Ogilvie was signed on a free transfer from Gillingham on the eve of the 2021-22 season by Danny Cowley.

During his 156 appearances and 12 goals for the Blues, he has operated primarily at left-back, although also featured in the centre of midfield, at centre-half, and on the left of a back three.

For the last two matches, he has lined up alongside Regan Poole in the centre of defence, with Hayden Matthews, Conor Shaughnessy and Rob Atkinson missing through injury.

That culminated in last weekend’s 1-0 success over Blackburn, which earned Ogilvie recognition as the sponsors’ man of the match - a decision others also agreed with.

And he looks likely to keep his place for Saturday’s trip to Millwall as Mousinho’s men strive to preserve their Championship status.

He added: ‘When I first came here I had a few spells at centre-half, I remember playing in a back two with Lee Brown at left-back.

‘I don't mind playing there, it’s something I’ve grown up with at younger age groups. I played centre-back and then moved to left-back when I got more into first-team football, so it’s not a foreign position to me.

‘In training, if cover is needed at centre-half, I always play there, it’s fine. If I’m playing centre-half, I need to play it to the best of my ability and I feel I can do it.’