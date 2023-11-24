Portsmouth will face a familiar face against Blackpool this weekend as League One rivals Charlton brace for Premier League interest.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In just over 24 hours, John Mousinho's Portsmouth side will return to League One action as they seek to continue an unbeaten start to the season against Blackpool.

Pompey have been afforded a luxurious two-week break while the Tangerines were in action against Shrewsbury last weekend and registered a 4-0 triumph.

Here's your Friday morning League One round-up.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho wary of Owen Dale threat

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is wary of the threat that former Fratton Park star Owen Dale can post for visitors Blackpool this weekend.

Speaking to the club's website ahead of the League One return, the Pompey boss said that the international break had given his side time to regroup and work hard to carry on their form over a busy festive period.

That starts with a meeting with the Tangerines and Mousinho said: “Blackpool have welcomed some key players back into the fold and had a pretty comfortable victory over Shrewsbury last week. They’ve been competing well even when results haven’t been there and they’re a well-coached side, so we expect a tough game.

“Neil Critchley has got them promoted out of this league, so there are plenty of threats to be aware of and we’ll have to be at our best. Owen Dale is one of them and I enjoyed working with him last season. His work-rate was right up there and we know he has some real quality.”

Charlton told to demand Chelsea swap

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlton Athletic have been urged to demand Chelsea include a player exchange should the Blues come calling for talented 19-year-old forward Miles Leaburn.

The rising star is turning heads with his size and agility with Brentford joining Chelsea in expressing interest after the Addicks rejected a £3 million bid from an unnamed German club this summer.

Miles Leaburn has turned heads in the Premier League. (Image: Getty Images)

Football League World suggests that if Charlton allows Leaburn to move to Stamford Bridge, they should ask the Premier League side to send youth star Dujuan Richards on loan.

The 18-year-old recently joined the club after a trial with Newcastle United following impressive performances with the Jamaican Phoenix Football Academy when touring Europe. The prospect is already capped 10 times for the Jamaican national side and could be allowed to gain experience in the third division.

Reading takeover update is boost for Mike Ashley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investment firm DA Capital is reportedly out of the running to takeover struggling League One side Reading after buying non-league club Nuneaton Borough.

The Athletic reporter Matt Slater claims that the purchase of the lower league club means one less interested party to save the financially crippled Royals from current owner Dai Yongge, who has resulted in a series of points deductions and transfer embargos.