Portsmouth boss weighs up midfielder’s Fratton future as speculation over exit mounts
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
But the Pompey boss is wary of exposing a lack of depth in the middle of the park, by letting the midfielder depart before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.
What happens for Moxon has once again been the subject of speculation this month, with the 27-year-old finding Blues playing time hard to come by.
The former Carlisle man has started just three games this season and hasn’t featured in the past five outings for Mousinho’s side. Talk of a move to League One side Charlton has surfaced this month, though that was speculation without any substance.
Mousinho is aware the midfielder will be after the playing time he’s not getting, however, after starting 11 matches in the year he’s been at Fratton Park. The Pompey head coach explained he has to also weigh up the needs of his team with the player’s own desires, however.
At present the Blues can call on Moxon, Freddie Potts, Andre Dozzell and Isaac Hayden in midfield, with Marlon Pack operating as a central defender in recent months. Mousinho admitted he has much to consider when it comes to Moxon and what lies ahead for the battler this term, however.
He said: ‘Mox is an interesting one.
‘Mox hasn’t had the minutes that I think he’d like, but he’s been close on a couple of occasions like being on the bench against Millwall.
strength in depth
‘We haven’t got a huge amount of strength in depth in that department, though.
‘Mox is a player who will be disappointed he’s not come on in the past couple of games. He’s making the bench though and featuring in conversations we’re having around selection.
‘All the players want to play and are keen to get minutes, it’s about judging the best thing for the football club and the best thing for the player - and getting the right mix between the two.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.