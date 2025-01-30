Portsmouth boss weighs up midfielder’s Fratton future as speculation over exit mounts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho admitted he’s searching for the best outcome for all parties with Owen Moxon’s future under the spotlight.

What happens for Moxon has once again been the subject of speculation this month, with the 27-year-old finding Blues playing time hard to come by.

The former Carlisle man has started just three games this season and hasn’t featured in the past five outings for Mousinho’s side. Talk of a move to League One side Charlton has surfaced this month, though that was speculation without any substance.

Mousinho is aware the midfielder will be after the playing time he’s not getting, however, after starting 11 matches in the year he’s been at Fratton Park. The Pompey head coach explained he has to also weigh up the needs of his team with the player’s own desires, however.

He said: ‘Mox is an interesting one.

‘Mox hasn’t had the minutes that I think he’d like, but he’s been close on a couple of occasions like being on the bench against Millwall.

strength in depth

‘We haven’t got a huge amount of strength in depth in that department, though.

‘Mox is a player who will be disappointed he’s not come on in the past couple of games. He’s making the bench though and featuring in conversations we’re having around selection.

‘All the players want to play and are keen to get minutes, it’s about judging the best thing for the football club and the best thing for the player - and getting the right mix between the two.’