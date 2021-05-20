Portsmouth boss wields axe on backroom staff as shake-up continues

First-team coaches Joe Gallen and Jake Wigley have departed Fratton Park, while goalkeeping coach John Keeley is also on his way, as first revealed by The News yesterday.

Gallen arrived as Kenny Jackett’s assistant in 2017 and was followed into the club by Jake Wigley a year later.

Keeley has a long-term association with the Blues spanning two spells between 2007 and 2013 before being brought back to the club by Paul Cook in 2016.

Head coach Danny Cowley told the club’s official site: ‘We would like to thank Joe, Jake and John for the way they have supported us and for all their hard work since they’ve been at the club.

‘All three of them are really good football people and we wish them nothing but success in the future.’

