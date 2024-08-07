Matt Ritchie is out to finish what he started after his emotional Pompey return.

And the Gosport lad admitted the gravity of his Blues homecoming hasn’t sunk in, after his Fratton Park return was confirmed.

Ritchie’s move was sealed last night on a two-year deal, to offer John Mousinho’s side a huge boost ahead of their Championship opener at Leeds on Saturday.

The 34-year-old first told The News of his ‘unfinished business’ with Pompey in 2020, along with intention to wear the star and crescent on his chest once again.

That ambition is now a reality, after a summer in which the likes of Watford, Sheffield United and Bournemouth were linked with moves for the academy graduate.

After a Premier League debut in 2010 paved the way for just 10 senior appearances, Ritchie is now champing at the bit to make a significant impact as a Pompey player.

He told Pompey’s official site: ‘I’ve got to be honest, it’s not sunk in yet.

‘It’s been a few weeks of conversations and we’ve got to where we’ve got to.

‘I’m delighted to be here, I’ve got to be honest.

‘It’s a dream come true - I’ve always had it in my mind that I had unfinished business at the football club.

‘I love the club, as we all do.

‘I’m really, really excited with the challenge we’ve got - but also the personal challenge for myself. I’m delighted that I’m back.

‘It’s something I’ve thought about for a long, long time.

‘I thought it would be amazing for me to finish what I started here. I feel like I didn’t really get going here,

‘I’m thankful to be back - and hopefully I can add something to the group.’

‘I’m really impressed with everyone at the club.

‘The club has obviously changed a lot since I was last here.

‘You can see it’s a club from the ownership down to the board and manager with fantastic people and a really high level.

‘From what I’ve seen so far, the club is going in the right direction and wants to grow within our limits.

‘It’s how fast can we move this club to the top of this league? Who knows what the future holds, but I’m delighted to be back here. It’s like being a kid again, I’ve got to be honest.’