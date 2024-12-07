Pompey are back in front of their home supporters at Fratton Park as they host Bristol City in the EFL Championship.

John Mousinho's men got a point on their travels last week as they drew 2-2 with Swansea City. Matt Ritchie and Josh Murphy were both on target but the visitors couldn't hold on for what would have been just their third win of the campaign.

Bristol City come in to the match on the back of a 4-0 win against Plymouth Argyle. Anis Mehmeti was twice on target whilst Scott Twine and Sinclair Armstrong all found the back in the net with all four goals coming in the second half.

Pompey’s last home match against Millwall had to be postponed due to a power failure. The postponement meant that there hasn’t been a home game since November 9 which was before the international break.

Here’s the latest Fratton Park outs and doubts for today’s game against the Robins - plus injury news from Ashton Gate. Assistant manager Chris Hogg had press duties in the week in the place of Liam Manning, and whilst he shared some good news, it won’t be enough for any major changes today.

1 . Conor Shaughnessy - out The Blues centre-back is not due back until the new year after missing a large chunk of the season to date with two separate calf complaints. | Jason Brown/Pro Sports Images Photo Sales

2 . Kal Naismith - out An injury means Kal Naismith will play no part against Portsmouth. | Getty Images Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Kusini Yengi - out Picked up a knee injury whilst on international duty with Australia. Suffered posterior cruciate ligament damage and is out for nine to ten weeks. | Getty Images Photo Sales