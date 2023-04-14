‘Perfect other than Robertson’. ‘Absolute joke Robertson straight in after 1 dodgy 45 from Towler, and given the Captaincy!?’

A sample of some of the Twitter posts directed at Blues captain Clark Robertson in recent weeks following his return to the Pompey side following injury.

However, for those hoping to strike a nerve with the 29-year-old or provoke a reaction, you needn’t bother. The Scot has revealed he’s taken himself off Twitter.

It’s not an uncommon thing to do, given the invasive and toxic nature of social media, particularly when it comes to the topic of football. Yet explaining his reason behind it, the Blues defender admitted he doesn’t need fans telling him when he’s had a good or bad day on the pitch.

Speaking to BBC Solent’s Andrew Moon, Robertson said: ‘I’ve taken myself off Twitter – I don’t need to be on there.

‘You know when you’ve had a bad game and when you’ve had a good game – you don’t need fans telling you if you’ve been c*** or not.

‘I’ve been around the game long enough to be able to deal with, like when I’ve had a bad performance, and pick myself up and go again.

Pompey defender Clark Robertson

‘For me, it can be a bit toxic at times on Twitter. For me, if you’re not on there, you’re not seeing anything and I’m in a positive frame of mind and I aim to keep it that way.’

Robertson’s involvement in recent games following a three-and-a-half month stint out because of injury has caused much debate among Pompey fans on Twitter, as the above quotes demonstrate.

He’s likely to be involved in his fifth straight game when John Mousinho takes the Blues to Shrewsbury on Saturday.

It will represent another chance to impress the head coach at a time when plenty of focus centres on contracts, with the centre-back one of 10 first-team players whose current deals expire at the end of the season. Yet the issue of his future is not something Robertson has been worrying about.

He added: ‘I’ve not really thought about it. My main focus the past few months has been trying to get fit and back playing games.

