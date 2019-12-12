Have your say

Tom Naylor has offered his services to fill the void created by Christian Burgess’ suspension.

The Blues go to Accrington tomorrow knowing they face another defensive shake-up, with Brandon Haunstrup injured and Burgess suspended.

Pompey captain Tom Naylor

No player has played more League One minutes than the centre-half, who picked up his fifth caution of the season against Peterborough.

The fit-again Sean Raggett and Paul Downing are options for Kenny Jackett at the Crown Ground.

But Naylor stated he’s more than happy to drop back from midfield if required.

He said: ‘I think if the manager wants to put me back there I’m more than capable of doing it.

‘I’ve done it plenty of times in my career and I’m comfortable doing it.

‘If he wants to call on me I’ll probably get a call.

‘We have other good players there who can do a job, too.

‘But if he sees I’m the right person to go back there I’m more than happy to do it. I’d play anywhere in this team.

‘We’ve got a few centre-halves. There’s a few options, so whatever the gaffer chooses we’ll respect and go from there.’

Dropping Naylor back into defence would mean a reshuffle for Pompey, with the move seeing a space created in midfield.

But the skipper noted how Anton Walkes has shown himself to be a more than capable deputy during his recent injury absence.

Naylor added: ‘Anton has done brilliantly there. Fair play to him.

‘He’s been out of the squad and not playing, but he’s professional, come in and done fantastically.

‘It’s a credit to him. If there’s a gap in midfield or a gap in defence we have the players to call upon.’