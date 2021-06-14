Portsmouth chairman Michael Eisner reveals extent of financial backing behind fresh Fratton Park work
Michael Eisner has revealed Tornante are committed to funding ‘an additional £10m’ for fresh Fratton Park work.
Pompey have announced a four-year redevelopment programme for their 121-year-old home to meet health and safety regulations.
It is designed to maintain Fratton Park’s capacity, while improving all areas of the ground for supporters.
Eisner insists the Blues’ owners remain committed to a new Milton End, which received planning permission in August 2020.
In the meantime, health and safety work will begin, temporarily reducing the stadium’s capacity.
In a club statement, chairman Michael Eisner said: ‘Significant investment has already taken place over the past few years to keep the stadium safe, including keeping the South and North stand open.
‘During this period, both in terms of a requirement of investment into infrastructure, strategic asset purchases, and Covid losses, £10m has already been spent, along with a further commitment from myself for these works of an additional £10m.
‘Everyone is aware that while Fratton Park is an atmospheric stadium, it is also incredibly old, and we have reached a stage where, due to the amount of work required internally at the ground, our capacity was going to be severely affected.
‘We have also now committed to a new Milton End, that will not only stop this from happening, but will also eventually ensure we can welcome more than 20,000 passionate fans back into the ground.’
