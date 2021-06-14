Pompey chairman Michael Eisner has pledged £10m towards latest Fratton Park improvements. Picture: Joe Pepler

It is designed to maintain Fratton Park’s capacity, while improving all areas of the ground for supporters.

Eisner insists the Blues’ owners remain committed to a new Milton End, which received planning permission in August 2020.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, health and safety work will begin, temporarily reducing the stadium’s capacity.

In a club statement, chairman Michael Eisner said: ‘Significant investment has already taken place over the past few years to keep the stadium safe, including keeping the South and North stand open.

‘During this period, both in terms of a requirement of investment into infrastructure, strategic asset purchases, and Covid losses, £10m has already been spent, along with a further commitment from myself for these works of an additional £10m.

‘Everyone is aware that while Fratton Park is an atmospheric stadium, it is also incredibly old, and we have reached a stage where, due to the amount of work required internally at the ground, our capacity was going to be severely affected.

Michael Eisner has revealed the fresh Fratton Park work will cost £10m. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages/PinP

‘We have also now committed to a new Milton End, that will not only stop this from happening, but will also eventually ensure we can welcome more than 20,000 passionate fans back into the ground.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.