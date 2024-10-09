It’s been two months of struggle for Pompey as they continue to search for their first win of the 2024/25 Championship season. However, even amid the on field concerns, the Blues’ fans have been out in full force, sticking behind their beloved club every step of the way.

In fact, so impressive was their support in the recent 6-1 defeat to Stoke City, that many of the Potters’ fans took to social media to praise the travelling Blues, calling them the ‘best away support’ that had been seen at the bet365 Stadium.

While John Mousinho and his squad continue to work on how they can provide those necessary wins for their fans, here is how Pompey’s Fratton Park attendance has compared to their Championship rivals so far this season...