How Portsmouth's stunning Championship attendance compares to QPR, Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy

Sports Writer

Published 9th Oct 2024, 18:30 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 18:58 BST

Despite their on-pitch struggles, Pompey still boast a phenomenal Fratton Park attendance

It’s been two months of struggle for Pompey as they continue to search for their first win of the 2024/25 Championship season. However, even amid the on field concerns, the Blues’ fans have been out in full force, sticking behind their beloved club every step of the way.

In fact, so impressive was their support in the recent 6-1 defeat to Stoke City, that many of the Potters’ fans took to social media to praise the travelling Blues, calling them the ‘best away support’ that had been seen at the bet365 Stadium.

While John Mousinho and his squad continue to work on how they can provide those necessary wins for their fans, here is how Pompey’s Fratton Park attendance has compared to their Championship rivals so far this season...

How the Fratton Park fans have compared to EFL rivals in opening months of Championship campaign

1. Pompey's Championship attendances

How the Fratton Park fans have compared to EFL rivals in opening months of Championship campaign | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Average home attendance: 11,440

2. 24. Oxford United

Average home attendance: 11,440 | Getty Images

Average home attendance: 11,694

3. 23. Luton Town

Average home attendance: 11,694 Photo: David Horn

Average home attendance: 14,960

4. 22. Millwall

Average home attendance: 14,960 Photo: Andrew Redington

