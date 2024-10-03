Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stoke City were quick to suggest what Pompey fans deserve after dedicated display in Bet365 Stadium

It was a dismal night in Stoke for anyone in Blue after the Potters smashed six goals into the back of the net with Pompey unable to find an adequate response.

Mark O’Mahony’s debut goal will be of little consolation to a fanbase that made the eight-hour return r journey to the Bet365 Stadium for the Wednesday night kick-off but, in true Blue fashion, the 1,721 travelling supporters backed their team until the full-time whistle.

Speaking after the match, Pompey head coach John Mousinho confessed that the club’s fans ‘don’t deserve’ what they witnessed at the Bet365 stadium as he offered a humble apology.

John Mousinho has apologised to Pompey fans following the Stoke humiliation. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

“I’ve never had to do this before as Pompey head coach but apologies to all of them because they don’t deserve that,” Mousinho said. “It’s not fair to show that level of support and spending money to see that. We’re very lucky to get that backing.”

It was not just Mousinho, however, who commented on how fortunate Pompey are to have such a dedicated fanbase, as the Stoke City fans also praised those sitting in the Bet365 stadium away end.

Taking to social media after full-time, the Potters were quick to applaud the continuous singing and backing the Blues offered their team with many even suggesting the Fratton Park board refund the 1,721 fans who made the trip.

Here are some of the comments offered by Stoke City fans following Pompey’s disastrous 6-1 defeat...

“I’ve been to the match tonight and would like to give a big well done to your supporters, absolutely brilliant all the way through the game and to bring that many on a Wednesday night was a credit to them all. Good luck for the rest of the season, from a lifelong Stoke fan!”

“Fair play to all the Pompey fans that were here tonight, you never stopped singing all night. Good luck for the rest of the season.”

“Superb fans that travelled tonight. Fair play to all of you.”

“All jokes aside, you are the best fan base that has down here in at least 8 years. Shame ya team isn’t up to scratch.”

“The fans deserved so much more”

“Fair play to you lot. Lost 6-1 but chanted the whole game.”

“Best fans I’ve seen down Stoke for years. Safe journey home.”

“Your fans were fantastic”

“Refund the fans.”

“Pompey’s man of the match was the fans”

“Got to say I met a few of your fans and they are a credit to you and really enjoyed getting to know them.”