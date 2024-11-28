Portsmouth have experienced a tricky start to life back in the second-tier and their current Championship record of 12 points from their opening 15 games leaves them on course for an immediate return to League One.

However, after two recent postponements, Portsmouth still have two games in hand on their Championship rivals, leaving them with every chance of clawing their way back to safety with plenty of time remaining. In recent weeks, John Mousinho’s men have shown signs of a possible resurgence and that was summed up best by an emphatic 3-1 victory in the team’s last home game against Preston North End.

Portsmouth still have 31 games remaining to save their Championship status and can also look forward to a significant month of action in the January transfer window. It has been nearly three weeks since Pompey last played a Championship game and in that time the likes of Hull City, Cardiff City and Plymouth have all suffered costly defeats.