QPR secured their first Championship victory since August to boost their survival hopes.

Portsmouth fell to the bottom of the Championship table in an evening which crucially saw QPR pick up a first victory in 13 games against fellow strugglers Cardiff City.

A second postponement in five days, this time down to a power cut, saw Fratton Park plunged into darkness before kick-off before the match against Millwall was postponed due to safety concerns.

This week's results leaves John Mousinho’s side in an equally dim position in the league table, although some dropped points from teams around them in the table earlier in the week will give Pompey fans some respite as they prepare for this weekend’s trip to Swansea City.

Summer signing Zan Celar ended his 17-game wait for a Championship goal by firing QPR in front with a wonderful finish on the stroke of half time.

The first half had been largely dominated by Cardiff City before that point, and the same pattern continued in the second interval as the Bluebirds threw everyone forward to try and get an equaliser whilst failing to find a way past the impressive Paul Nardi in the QPR goal. QPR were limited to playing on the counter attack for most of the evening and were forced to ride their look for large periods of the game.

However, with moments to spare, they were able to successfully capitalise on an opening in Cardiff’s defence as Slovenian international Celar, who appeared as a substitute against England at Euro 2024, raced through on goal to double his side’s lead with a calm chip over Bluebirds goalkeeper Jack Alnwick.

The result allowed QPR to leapfrog Portsmouth in the Championship, albeit having played two games extra. The West London side are now two points adrift of safety heading into this weekend’s trip to Watford while Cardiff City remain in 21st position and only above the relegation places by one point.

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes told BBC Sport after the game: "It was an important win for us as a team, especially for the players as they have been working hard in a difficult period. The fact it was Zan Celar, the whole group have been very supportive and protective of him. It was very important, it's a goal all of us have scored. He's a good guy, been working hard, and unfortunately until today he had not got the reward of the goals. Hopefully it will increase his confidence and be the first two of many."

However, Cardiff City interim boss Omer Riza lambasted his team’s attacking display and was left hugely frustrated with the manner of his side’s defeat. He told BBC Radio South Wales: "On tonight's game we wouldn't have scored until the cows came home. We had chances, we tried to apply pressure but just lacked that last bit to break them down and score. We've gone in 1-0 down which was harsh but then you're chasing the game. It was a game we needed to win. It just didn't come, we're coming away from the game highly frustrated."