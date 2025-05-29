Josh Murphy has been resoundingly praised by Neil Warnock.Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown

Preparations are well underway ahead of Pompey’s second-successive back in the Championship.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey won’t be in the Championship relegation battle next season.

That’s the clear verdict made by EFL podcaster Callum Fowler, who is adamant the Blues will enjoy a more successful campaign in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their first season back in the Championship, John Mousinho’s men crucially avoided relegation - finishing 16th on 54 points.

That was an impressive total for a side who sat bottom of the table in November after picking up just one win in their opening 14 games of the campaign.

John Mousinho’s form at Fratton Park was one of the key reasons in their survival battle, with his side losing just three of their final 15 games on home soil and earned key wins against Leeds United, Coventry City and Bristol City.

Pompey went on to secure safety with two games remaining and ended the season five points clear of the bottom three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there was a major concern for the Blues, who conceded 71 goals - the third highest figure in the division.

Although that is a worrying trait, Fowler believes a more solid defensive record could see an improved finish for Mousinho’s men in the Championship next term.

Early Pompey prediction made ahead 2025-26 Championship campaign

Pompey boss John Mousinho reflects on the Leeds United win | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Speaking on his latest video where he predicted the fortunes of every second-tier side, he said: ‘Portsmouth finished 16th in their first season back in the Championship in about 12 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Their home form was top six standard, the amount of goals scored was in the top half or top six standard. They’re not a million miles off that.

‘They’re very good going forward, Colby Bishop and Josh Murphy are going to give you that. They’re quite opposite to Derby really because they are fantastic going forward but horrendous defensively. That needs to change.

‘I think they’re going to invest a lot of their money in the backline and if they can avoid constantly being tonked away from home, which they have been all year, then these will naturally go up anyway.

‘Even without any investment you’d think being back in the division for the second season, they would be a bit more switched on especially away from home. Don’t be so open at the back and they will pick more points up anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Partner that with the ridiculous home form they’ve got, Portsmouth will be up and around mid-table and much safer than what they were this season.

‘Even though they survived with a couple of games left, they were in and around that clan for the full year and I don’t think they will be next time.’

New away days to look forward to for Pompey next season

All 24 teams have now confirmed their place in the Championship next season after the recent play-off finals. Sheffield United will remain in the second tier after losing to Sunderland on Saturday, while Charlton Athletic returned to the league after beating Leyton Orient on Sunday.

There will be a first trip to Wrexham since 1986 to look forward to for the Blues after the Red Dragons secured promotion along with Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town and Leicester City drop out of the Premier League with Southampton, which sets up a first south-coast derby meeting in six years.