The away allocations Portsmouth could have in the Championship next season - including Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town and more

By Pepe Lacey
Published 28th May 2025, 05:00 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 05:00 BST

All 24 teams have booked their spot in the Championship for the 2024-25 campaign.

Anticipation is growing ahead of Pompey’s second-successive Championship campaign.

With the Blues avoiding an instant return to League One last term, John Mousinho’s men can prepare for another season in the second tier.

Although there will be some familiar trips to the likes of Millwall, Sheffield United, Oxford United, Middlesbrough and more, there will also be six new away days for the Fratton faithful to look forward to.

A first visit to Wrexham this century is on the cards following their promotion to the Championship along with Birmingham City, while a short journey to Charlton is back on the calendar.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town are also returning and there will also be the mouth-watering prospect of a south coast derby with rivals Southampton to enjoy.

With all 24 teams booking their spot in the 2025-26 Championship, with help from AwayGames and Football Ground Guide, we’ve taken a look at every away allocation Blues supporters can expect next term.

The Championship away allocations Pompey could expect next season.

1. The away allocations Pompey could expect next season

The Championship away allocations Pompey could expect next season. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Estimated allocation: 3,000.

2. Birmingham City - St Andrews

Estimated allocation: 3,000. | Getty Images

Estimated allocation: 4,000.

3. Blackburn Rovers - Ewood Park

Estimated allocation: 4,000. | Getty Images

Estimated allocation: 3,900.

4. Bristol City - Ashton Gate

Estimated allocation: 3,900. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

