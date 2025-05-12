Where Portsmouth rank in Championship’s ‘dirtiest’ sides with Derby County, Sheffield United and Sunderland

By Pepe Lacey
Published 12th May 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey only picked up one red card during their first season back in the Championship.

That dismissal came against Sunderland in January when Marlon Pack was given his marching orders after pulling down the goal-bound Wilson Isidor.

Despite only receiving one red card throughout the campaign, John Mousinho’s men did sustain 117 yellow cards - the second-most in the division.

But how do they compare to their peers as the dirtiest side in the Championship?

Using data provided by ESPN, we’ve assembled a table based on which second-tier side has been the worst disciplined this term.

Compiled using a points-based system, a yellow card is worth one point, while a red is worth three.

Here’s where the Blues rank.

How Pompey rank as the Championship's dirtiest sides.

1. Championship's dirtiest sides

How Pompey rank as the Championship's dirtiest sides. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yellow cards: 67; Red cards: 1.

2. Swansea City - 70 points

Yellow cards: 67; Red cards: 1. | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 70; Red cards: 0.

3. Leeds United - 70 points

Yellow cards: 70; Red cards: 0. | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 71; Red cards: 2.

4. Middlesbrough - 77 points

Yellow cards: 71; Red cards: 2. | Getty Images

