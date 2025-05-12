That dismissal came against Sunderland in January when Marlon Pack was given his marching orders after pulling down the goal-bound Wilson Isidor.
Despite only receiving one red card throughout the campaign, John Mousinho’s men did sustain 117 yellow cards - the second-most in the division.
But how do they compare to their peers as the dirtiest side in the Championship?
Using data provided by ESPN, we’ve assembled a table based on which second-tier side has been the worst disciplined this term.
Compiled using a points-based system, a yellow card is worth one point, while a red is worth three.
Here’s where the Blues rank.
Your next Pompey read: 'I was surprised' - former Southampton favourite makes Portsmouth confession after trip to Fratton Park