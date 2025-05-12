That dismissal came against Sunderland in January when Marlon Pack was given his marching orders after pulling down the goal-bound Wilson Isidor.

Despite only receiving one red card throughout the campaign, John Mousinho’s men did sustain 117 yellow cards - the second-most in the division.

But how do they compare to their peers as the dirtiest side in the Championship?

Using data provided by ESPN, we’ve assembled a table based on which second-tier side has been the worst disciplined this term.

Compiled using a points-based system, a yellow card is worth one point, while a red is worth three.

Here’s where the Blues rank.

1 . Championship's dirtiest sides How Pompey rank as the Championship's dirtiest sides.

2 . Swansea City - 70 points Yellow cards: 67; Red cards: 1.