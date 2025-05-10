Former Southampton defender Francis Benali | Getty Images

Portsmouth’s Fratton Park welcomed two former Southampton players through it’s doors over the past week

It’s come to light that Matt Le Tissier wasn’t the only ex-Southampton player to rock up at Pompey’s Fratton Park over the past week and get a surprising ‘lack of stick’.

Francis Benali - the full-back who played more than 370 times for that lot down the road - also made the trip across the divide to the Blues’ famous old home in recent days.

The now 56-year-old was on media duty for Pompey's final Championship game of the 2024-25 season against Hull City. And it transpired, the Southampton-born former defender escaped, according to him, with just a few gentle jibes from those few Pompey fans who recognised him.

What’s next? James Beattie being allowed into the Victory Lounge to do some pre and post-match hospitality!

Benali revealed details of his rare visit to PO4 in his column for the, erm, The Southern Daily Echo. His only ever competitive visit to the blue side of Hampshire came while on loan at Nottingham Forest, despite 17 years as a Saint.

In his writings, he admitted there was initial concern from the BBC about his presence, given the historic fierce rivalry between the two sides.

However, Benali shrugged off those worries - and was left pleasantly surprised that his presence didn’t cause any major issues.

Francis Benali on his visit to Fratton Park

He said: ‘Last Saturday, I covered Portsmouth's final Championship game against Hull City, in which the Tigers avoided the drop.

‘I can't say I've ever made a habit of going to Fratton Park. I only played in one first team fixture there during my playing career, and that came in a Nottingham Forest shirt.

‘Before the game, a BBC producer asked me if I was absolutely sure about working on the Blue side of Hampshire. They knew the potential consequences.

‘While there aren't many pleasantries when you go to Portsmouth, I was surprised by the lack of stick I received from the Pompey fans.

‘Perhaps it may have been different had I gone down to the pitchside, but the jibes were limited to more friendly banter from Portsmouth staff.

‘While heading up to the gantry, a man in a Pompey coat called out my name and I thought “Oh, here we go”. This was the moment I'd been expecting.

‘Except, as I turned around, I saw the man extend his hand out and say, "What are you doing here, Franny?" Before I could reply, he added: "I'm a Saints fan, I just work here. Nice to see you here”.’

It’s fair to say such a warm welcome can’t be guranteed next season, when both Pompey and Southampton go head to head in the Championship - the first time the clubs will met in the league since the 2011-12 campaign.

Indeed, with vital points to be played for and important bragging rights at stake, Benali might find the temperature will have risen a notch or two as on-the-pitch rivalries resume.

That’s certainly something Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones is preparing for, with £125,000 already set aside to police each of the fierce rivals’ two scheduled meetings in the 2025-26 season - a figure that’s more than 10 times the usual cost of policing Hampshire-based matches at Championship level.

Why Matt Le Tissier was at Pompey’s Fratton Park

Southampton favourite Matt Le Tissier wore a Pompey shirt as he played in the Alan Night charity game at Fratton Park on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Sarah Standing (050525-5946)

Benali’s brief trip to Fratton Park preceded former team-mate Le Tissier’s surprise visit.

The former Southampton favourite was an unexpected participant in the Alan Knight Charity game that was held at PO4 on Bank Holiday Monday.

Like others who featured in the match to raise awarenes of prostate cancer, his attendance hadn’t been publicised in the build-up.

However, the estimated 6,500 crowd soon noticed his presence for the Celebrity XI - although the 56-year-old certainly wasn’t hiding.

There were the inevitable chants from the Pompey faithful directed at Le Tissier during the warm-up before kick-off. But he reacted with a good natured wave and a smile - which then drew warm applause from many in attendance.

Among Le Tissier’s opponents that day was David Norris, who scored a dramatic last-minute equaliser for the Blues at St Mary’s when the two sides last met in the league in April 2012.

