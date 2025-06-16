Gary O’Neil has been out of management since December - but a return to the dugout could be on the cards.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary O’Neil has been tipped with a surprise managerial role, with a return to the dugout on the cards.

The former Pompey favourite is reportedly on Sheffield United’s shortlist to replace Chris Wilder at the Bramall Lane helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, who has suggested the Blades are also keen on Ruben Selles if the 57-year-old departs.

His side suffered late heartbreak in the play-off final at Wembley, with Sunderland netting a 95th-minute winner to snatch promotion to the Premier League.

The ex-Oxford United and Middlesbrough boss was handed a new three-year contract with the Steel City outfit after a US-based consortium took over the club in late 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But just six months into the fresh deal, the head coach’s future is at a crossroads, with the powers that be at Bramall Lane looking to implement a ‘data-driven’ approach to recruitment with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

With Wilder keen to bring his own players in - including Oli McBurnie and Chris Mepham - the article suggests there could be trouble ahead.

This has seen O’Neil heavily linked with the role and crucially a return to management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary O’Neil’s managerial record with Bournemouth and Wolves

The 42-year-old was last seen in the dugout in December for Wolves’ 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town. The defeat left Wanderers 19th in the Premier League.

After hanging up his boots in 2019, O’Neil has taken charge of Liverpool’s under-23’s side as well as an impressive caretaker spell at Bournemouth. This saw him rewarded with a permanent deal in November 2023 and would spend a further seven-months at the Vitality Stadium, guiding the Cherries to 15th-placed finish before being sacked.

Just two months after his Bournemouth exit, the ex-Bristol City and Bolton Wanderers ace made the move to Premier League rivals Wolves - replacing Julien Lopetegui.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After guiding the Molineux outfit to a 14th-placed finish in his first campaign, a disappointing start to the 2024-2025 season saw him sacked with the club sat in the relegation zone.

Just one win in their first 16 games, he departed the Black Country and has been out of a job ever since.

A first meeting with Pompey

Gary O'Neil. | Getty Images

Should O’Neil make the move to Bramall Lane, it would represent a potentially first encounter with Pompey.

The midfielder came through the ranks at Fratton Park and made his senior debut aged 16 for the Blues under Tony Pulis. He amassed 192 appearances during a seven-year stay at PO4, which also saw them reach the Premier League under Harry Redknapp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After making the £5m move to Middlesbrough in 2007, O’Neil went on to feature for West Ham, QPR, Norwich, Bristol City and Bolton before hanging up his boots in 2019.

Your next Pompey read: Jermain Defoe lifts lid on controversial Portsmouth exit and Harry Redknapp ‘promise’