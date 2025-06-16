Jermaine Defoe spent just one season at Pompey but departed in controversial style in 2009.

Jermain Defoe has admitted he made a ‘promise’ to Harry Redknapp to rejoin Spurs from Pompey in 2009.

And the former England international revealed how he snubbed leaving Fratton Park for Italian giants Juventus in favour of his White Hart Lane return.

Defore arrived at Fratton Park in January 2008 for a reported £12m fee, reuniting with former boss Redknapp, who had managed him at West Ham.

The England striker impressed on the south coast, netting 17 goals in 36 games for the Blues, with two coming in the UEFA Cup against Guimaraes and Wolfsburg.

Indeed, his prolific form at PO4 sparked interest from Europe, with Juventus looking to make a move for Defoe in the January transfer window.

But the 42-year-old would go on to re-sign with Spurs in 2009, just one year after making the big-money move to Fratton Park

With Redknapp leaving Pompey for north London three months prior, he would make a swoop to sign Defoe once again.

And the striker has recalled a promise he made to his former boss resulting in snubbing a switch to Italy.

Jermain Defoe lifts lid on Juventus snub after Pompey exit

Speaking to talkSPORT, he opened up on his Blues exit and said: ‘I remember back when I was at Portsmouth, and obviously Harry got the Tottenham job, and I went back to Tottenham.

‘I got a phone call a few days before that about Juventus. I was like, ‘I promised Harry I was going to go back to Tottenham.’

‘But even then, for me, I just thought, I just want to be in the Premier League. It always has been the best league in the world.

‘And then I went to Toronto [in the MLS]. I was 31 at the time. But then, within the first few months, I knew I wanted to come back.

‘I missed it so much and then I decided to come back to Sunderland.’

Tony Adams on Jermaine Defoe exit

Former Pompey boss Tony Adams realised Defoe had been ‘tapped up’ by Spurs while he was still at Fratton Park.

The then Blues head coach insisted the striker had his heart set on departing Pompey in December 2008 after the Blues’ 4-1 defeat to West Ham.

Tony Adams. | AFP via Getty Images

During the contest, the forward missed a penalty against his former side and was later substituted in the 73rd minute.

And Adams told The News in 2020 that he was adamant Defoe’s head was back in north London: ‘I think he had been tapped and was ready to go to Tottenham.

‘I love Jay, I think he is a super man, a lovely human being, I love the kid, I really do. But we got stuffed by West Ham and I don’t think he tried a leg. His head was back at Tottenham. I could see that.

‘It was at home and the frustration got the better of me afterwards. I said a few words to him (in the dressing room), basically to come and see me in the office on Monday. By that time, the deal had pretty much been done.

‘He came in, we had a bit of a chuckle, he said “Boss, I’d like to go to Tottenham” and I shook his hand and said thanks for the £6m. Then we could get on with trying to replace him somehow.

‘It wasn’t a “bust up” with Jermain after that game, although I may have said a little more than I usually did. I very rarely lose my composure, I don’t let anger get the better of me and I still find it a very uncomfortable emotion.

‘There’s no point, you are not getting anything out of it if you hairdryer someone, you are doing it for yourself, really. I’ve always been well calculated and try to be constructive rather than that.’