Preparations are well underway behind the scenes at Fratton Park ahead of Pompey’s second-consecutive Championship campaign.

While focus for John Mousinho and Rich Hughes is solely on building a squad capable of advancing up the league, supporters will be doing planning of their own.

The Blues faithful now know the 23 other teams taking part in the second tier next term, with Charlton Athletic joining Birmingham City and Wrexham from League One. Meanwhile, Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town were relegated from the Premier League.

In total, the Fratton faithful will cover 7,890 miles on the road next season in support of their beloved club, with long trips to Middlesbrough, Preston and more on the calendar.

But how does that compare to the rest of the division?

Fan Hub have worked out the distances each Championship club will cover next season from stadium to stadium.

Here’s where the Blues rank.