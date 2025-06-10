Some outstanding players have donned the famous star and crescent over the years.

From the great Jimmy Dickinson to Robert Prosinecki and Paul Merson, the Fratton faithful have seen them all.

Some older Blues die-hards will remember the great days under Alan Ball, while newer supporters will have a soft spot for some more recent figures.

We put the question on social media, asking fans who their favourite Pompey player is from over the years. And supporters replied in their numbers, revealing which hero they love most.

We’ve put together some of the top names from those replies. Here’s what the Fratton faithful came up with.

1 . Fratton faithful's favourite ever Pompey players We asked the question and Pompey fans responded. Here are supporters' favourite players to represent the Blues over the year. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Robert Prosinecki The former Barcelona and Real Madrid spent just one season at Fratton Park but is still absolutely adored by supporters 23 years later. Definitely the most common response. Photo: Allan Hutchings Photo Sales

3 . Gary Roberts Two years with Pompey and was crucial in the League Two title success. Photo: Harry Murphy Photo Sales

4 . Alan Biley 57 goals in 120 appearances isn't a bad return! Photo: None Photo Sales