Prosinecki, Merson, Benjani: Fratton faithful name their 30 favourite Portsmouth players of all time

By Pepe Lacey
Published 10th Jun 2025, 18:00 BST

Pompey fans have taken to social media to name some of their favourite Pompey players.

Some outstanding players have donned the famous star and crescent over the years.

From the great Jimmy Dickinson to Robert Prosinecki and Paul Merson, the Fratton faithful have seen them all.

Some older Blues die-hards will remember the great days under Alan Ball, while newer supporters will have a soft spot for some more recent figures.

We put the question on social media, asking fans who their favourite Pompey player is from over the years. And supporters replied in their numbers, revealing which hero they love most.

We’ve put together some of the top names from those replies. Here’s what the Fratton faithful came up with.

We asked the question and Pompey fans responded. Here are supporters' favourite players to represent the Blues over the year.

1. Fratton faithful's favourite ever Pompey players

We asked the question and Pompey fans responded. Here are supporters' favourite players to represent the Blues over the year. | National World

The former Barcelona and Real Madrid spent just one season at Fratton Park but is still absolutely adored by supporters 23 years later. Definitely the most common response.

2. Robert Prosinecki

The former Barcelona and Real Madrid spent just one season at Fratton Park but is still absolutely adored by supporters 23 years later. Definitely the most common response. Photo: Allan Hutchings

Two years with Pompey and was crucial in the League Two title success.

3. Gary Roberts

Two years with Pompey and was crucial in the League Two title success. Photo: Harry Murphy

57 goals in 120 appearances isn't a bad return!

4. Alan Biley

57 goals in 120 appearances isn't a bad return! Photo: None

