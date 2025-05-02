Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plymouth Argyle boss Miron Muslic has apologised after criticising the club ahead of their imminent relegation.

The Pilgrims head into the season’s finale against already-promoted Leeds United, with their fate all-but confirmed.

The Home Park outfit currently sit 23rd in the table and three points behind Luton Town in 21st. Although Argyle have yet to be mathematically relegated, they would require a win and an unlikely 14-goal swing on the final day of the campaign to ensure their survival.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Whites’ visit, Muslic raised the issue of the Pilgrims not having a sporting director or a head of recruitment in place heading into a vitally-important summer transfer window.

Argyle parted ways with former sporting director Neil Dewsnip in December following the sacking of Wayne Rooney.

Questions have also been asked about the 42-year-old’s future at Home Park, with a drop to League One all-but confirmed.

When asked about his plans by Plymouth Live, Muslic was critical of the club’s direction heading into the transfer window: ‘This is still a hard question for me, not because of the lack of commitment or conviction to Argyle. I'm still here without a sporting director, I'm still here without a recruitment department.

‘That makes a job for a head coach very, very difficult. That makes success, regardless of the competition, almost impossible. So I would love to answer this questions and to have clarity for my point of view because I have to lead the staff, I have to lead this organisation but I need also pillars.

‘I truly believe in every strong organisation, regardless of the competition - Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, you need a triangle of a sporting director, recruitment and head coach. I'm alone for four months so this are the questions I need answers.’

Plymouth boss issues apology

Miron Muslic | Getty Images

On Thursday evening, Muslic took to social media to apologise to the club following the press conference earlier in the day.

The head coach wrote on X: ‘I have fallen in love with the football club from when I had my first experience of it in London all those months ago.

‘Today in my press conference, I was over passionate with emotions still running high from our imminent relegation to League One and how much I care for Argyle and the Green Army and how committed I am to the club and its future.

‘I want the best for Argyle and we are all frustrated with what’s happened but now we need to put it right. We are all in this together and I look forward to seeing you all at Home Park on Saturday.’

Muslic did confirm he had held talks over dinner with CEO Andrew Parkinson regarding his future with the club as a drop to League One looks set to be confirmed.

Under the Austrian, Argyle have picked up 26 points from 20 games - including wins in three of their previous five games to propel them back into the fight for survival.

However, following Luton’s last-minute winner against Coventry last week, it would now require an unlikely final-day turn of events to remain in the Championship.

