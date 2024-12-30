Portsmouth fell a little further away from safety following Sunday’s disappointing 3-0 defeat at Bristol City. John Mousinho’s side barely laid a glove on their weekend hosts after conceding three goals in 20 first-half minutes, with all three teams now above them picking up important victories.

Wins for Cardiff City, Hull City and Oxford United mean Pompey are now 23rd, two places and two points from safety. But they have played a game less than most and two fewer than 21st-placed Hull, with victory in either likely to pull them out of the bottom three unless there is an unexpected run of form elsewhere.