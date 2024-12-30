Bookies' new predicted Championship table as Portsmouth, Derby County, Cardiff City, Hull City & Plymouth Argyle final positions predicted

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 30th Dec 2024, 18:30 BST

The over-arching goal at Portsmouth is to book their place in next season’s Championship set up.

Portsmouth fell a little further away from safety following Sunday’s disappointing 3-0 defeat at Bristol City. John Mousinho’s side barely laid a glove on their weekend hosts after conceding three goals in 20 first-half minutes, with all three teams now above them picking up important victories.

Wins for Cardiff City, Hull City and Oxford United mean Pompey are now 23rd, two places and two points from safety. But they have played a game less than most and two fewer than 21st-placed Hull, with victory in either likely to pull them out of the bottom three unless there is an unexpected run of form elsewhere.

Few expected Pompey to be comfortable around the turn of the year and they are expected to fight right up until May, with Mousinho’s men still among the favourites to go down. Below, the News has taken a look at the current bookmakers’ odds, courtesy of Sky Bet.

Promotion odds: 1/20

1. Leeds United

Promotion odds: 1/20 | Getty Images

Promotion odds: 4/7

2. Burnley

Promotion odds: 4/7 | Getty Images

Promotion odds: 1/1

3. Sheffield United

Promotion odds: 1/1 | Getty Images

Promotion odds: 13/8

4. Sunderland

Promotion odds: 13/8 | Getty Images

