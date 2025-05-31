Kusini Yengi was one of five players released by Pompey at the end of the 2024-25 Championship campaign.

Kusini Yengi has revealed his preference would be to remain in Europe following his shock Pompey exit.

But the 26-year-old hasn’t written of a move further afield in a bid to revive his career after a disappointing campaign with the Blues.

It marks an emotional end to his two-year stay at PO4, which saw him play a crucial role in the Blues’ League One title-winning campaign.

However, a frustrating injury-hit season saw the 2023 arrival draw a blank in the Championship - failing to score in any of his 14 appearances.

Nonetheless, there is still expected to be plenty of interest in the Adelaide United youth product, who tormented League One during Pompey’s title-winning season.

Yengi has loosely been linked with a move to Wycombe Wanderers this summer - although that pathway remains highly unlikely.

After falling down the pecking order behind Colby Bishop, Mark O’Mahony and even youngster Thomas Waddingham at Fratton Park during the final weeks of the campaign, the forward is now hoping to achieve consistent football at his next home. And he’s willing to move further afield in order to do so.

He told Fox Sports Australia: ‘I’m at an age right now where I need to make sure that this next decision is a good one and I’m able play consistent football.

‘For me I’d love to stay in Europe, but I’m open to everything.’

Kusini Yengi’s Pompey downfall and welcome Australia distractions

Kusini Yengi's last game for Pompey came against Watford on April 21 | National World

After arriving from Western Sydney Wanderers in July 2023, Yengi’s start to life in England began in scintillating fashion - scoring five goals in his first five matches.

His fine form was rewarded with a maiden international call-up for Australia in November 2023, which then saw him come off the bench in the Socceroos’ 7-0 World Cup qualifier triumph against Bangladesh.

The powerful forward then went on to record an impressive 13-goal haul in 31 outings for John Mousinho’s men, who secured promotion back to the Championship for the first time in 12 years.

With Colby Bishop set for an extended period on the sidelines after undergoing heart surgery last summer, much was expected of Yengi after an outstanding season in front of goal.

The frontman then missed three months of Championship action for the Blues - much to the frustration of everyone at Fratton Park.

Despite registering a further six appearances, a goalless season and consistent injury concerns lead to his emotioal departure at the end of the season.

Yengi has since been called back up to Tony Popovic’s squad for a warm-weather training camp ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia next month. And that inclusion in the national set-up is something which has helped aid the forward following Fratton Park exit.

‘The team always comes first. When you have a goal to go to the World Cup it’s quite easy to kind of block out external noise.

‘My club side is easy to push away and to keep my focus on what I’m doing here with Australia.’

