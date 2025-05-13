Shock exit confirmed as Portsmouth release retained list

Pompey’s retained list has been released after they sucessfully preserved their EFL Championship status this season - with some surprises over player exits.

Kusini Yengi’s Pompey career is over after the club today announced their retained list.

The Aussie striker, who played a key role in helping the Blues reach the Championship, will leave Fratton Park this summer.

But defender Zak Swanson will remain at PO4, as Pompey opt to take up an option to extend the former Arsenal man’s stay for another 12 months.

A similar trigger on Yengi’s deal wasn’t actioned, however, in a surprise move which sees the popular 26-year-old’s stay at Fratton Park come to a close after two years.

It had been expected the option to keep the Socceroos international at the club would have been taken up, allowing Pompey to secure a fee for Yengi if he did move during the forthcoming transfer window.

But the Blues have allowed the man who bagged 13 League One goals last season and became a big fan favourite along the way to leave as a free agent this summer.

Yengi was unable to carry that form into the Championship, failing to score in 14 outings in a campaign impacted by groin, knee and hamstring injuries.

Cohen Bramall also leaves after making a positive impact since arriving from Rotherham United in January amid 12 appearances.

Swanson looks set to stay for a third season, however, after making 32 appearances in 2024-25 and showing he can make the step up to the second tier.

Elsewhere, keeper Ben Killip will extend his Pompey stay after arriving from Barnsley in January and making two appearances in the games against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull at the end of the campaign.

Swedish defender Alexander Milosevic departs as expected, after signing a short-term deal as defensive cover in March.

Likewise, Anthony Scully and Tom Lowery leave the club after spending the second half of the season on loan at Colchester and Crewe respectively.

Loanees Freddie Potts, Mark O’Mahony, Kaide Gordon, Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden and Adil Aouchiche all return to their parent clubs.

The Blues have confirmed that Andre Dozzell will remain at Fratton Park after helping the Blues retain their Championship status.

What John Mousinho said about Pompey retained list

Pompey boss John Mousinho | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘We would like to thank all those players leaving the club for their service and wish them nothing but the best for the next stage of their careers,’ Mousinho told the club website.

‘Kusini played a massive part in our memorable League One title success just over a year ago, while Anthony and Tom are both model professionals who I enjoyed working with greatly.

‘Cohen provided genuine competition at left-back after arriving in January, while Alexander offered vital defensive cover at a time we really needed it.

‘I would also like to thank Sunderland, Bristol City, Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham and Brighton for loaning us their players, all of whom had a role to play in securing our Championship status.’

