Premier League starlet reveals why he turned down Championship for Portsmouth - with QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town eyeing Brentford hope
The former Chelsea starlet has told why he chose Fratton Park move over offers from a higher level.
Myles Peart-Harris believes Pompey are bigger than most of the clubs in the Championship.
That and unfinished business in the third tier, led to the Premier League starlet turning down offers from a higher level to move to Fratton Park.
Pompey landed their ‘number one’ January attacking recruit this week, as they brought in Peart-Harris on loan from Brentford for the rest of the season.
The likes of QPR were keen on the 21-year-old, with Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield also said to be interested.
Peart-Harris felt that PO4 was the place for him, however, as he joins a promotion charge with a side he believes is operating significantly below their natural place in the English football order.
The Londoner also picked up League One experience last term, bagging six goals in a Forest Green side who desperately struggled.
Now he wants to put those memories to bed, by collecting silverware at the other end of the third tier.
Peart-Harris said: ‘There were Championship clubs interested.
‘Me personally, I was in League One last year and didn’t quite hit the nail on the head of what I wanted to do.
‘So now I’m here, Portsmouth are top of the league and I feel I can finally really nail it down here - and kick on with my career here.
‘You’ve got to remember as well, Portsmouth are a Premier League club - they are a massive club. They are bigger than the majority of teams who are in the Championship right now.
‘It’s obviously unfortunate we’re where we are - but we need to get back to where we belong.’
As a former Chelsea academy talent, Peart-Harris told how linking up with his old coach, Jon Harley, once again at Fratton Park was an instant attraction when it came to Pompey.
He added: ‘Me and Jon have a really good relationship. I worked with him in the under-23s for a couple of seasons.
‘As soon as we knew I was coming here we were texting straight away.
‘There was a smile on his face and a smile on my face when we met - so it’s good to work with him.
‘He knows what to expect of me and he knows what I can give to the team, hopefully he shares that opinion across the staff - it’s good to have him here for me.
‘The gaffer has told me how he wants me to play and how he wants me to fit into the system.
‘We talked about how he’s played with a few of team-mates as well, so there’s that connection there. I’m really excited to go to work here.’