Andy Cullen has dismissed suggestions that Pompey’s new-look Fan Zone was responsible for shorting Fratton Park’s lights.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The space behind the Fratton End has been refurbished, with the upgrade consisting of the introduction of lights hung across the top of the area.

These were officially switched on at 4.45pm on Wednesday night by Blues mascot Nelson ahead of the clash with Millwall - three hours before Fratton Park’s lights went out following a mains blow out in the substation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson turned on the new lights in Pompey's upgraded Fan Zone on Wednesday night - hours before the Millwall clash was called off after a light shortage. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yet the Blues’ chief executive is adamant the cause of the shortage had nothing to do with the revamped Fan Zone.

Cullen told The News: ‘The new Fan Zone has nothing at all to do with it. It was actually on a separate circuit.

‘They were fine throughout, as was the North Stand, and that’s because they were served by a totally separate circuit to the rest of the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The Fan Zone was separate to the floodlights, separate to the Fratton End, South Stand and Milton End. So there was no impact there.

‘I know people have all sorts of conspiracy theories on that and it is most unfortunate it has happened on the particular evening when we have switched those lights on.

‘But the Fan Zone lights don’t draw that much power and it has nothing to do with that at all, they are on a separate circuit.

‘If those had gone as well, there might have been a different question to answer.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cullen has also denied the game was abandoned after Sky Sports cameras were unable to reactivate following the initial power cut.

Read More Portsmouth pledge communication review after supporter anger amid Millwall abandonment

When asked by BBC Radio Solent’s Andy Moon whether the match would have gone ahead if Sky had been unable to broadcast, Cullen said: ‘Absolutely, the most important thing is to play the game.

‘In terms of broadcasters, it never entered into anybody's mind that, in the event Sky couldn’t broadcast the game, the match would have been off.

‘I am sure everybody would have been understanding (about playing it). The EFL would have wanted the game to go ahead, as would both teams and both sets of players, so that wasn’t a consideration at all.’