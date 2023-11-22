Rich Hughes believes Pompey are progressing in their hunt for Phil Boardman's replacement. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Rich Hughes insists Pompey are closing in on a new head of recruitment.

According to the sporting director, a number of ‘interesting names’ have applied to fill the position which will soon be vacated by Phil Boardman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rich Hughes believes Pompey are progressing in their hunt for Phil Boardman's replacement. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

In the meantime, Hughes is adamant progress is being made on a replacement, with the head of recruitment role to continue within the club's existing set-up.

He told The News: ‘There has been good progress and some interesting names.

‘There will still be a head of recruitment role. Phil has done brilliantly and had a really good stint at the club, so it will be big shoes for someone to fill, but I’m sure we’ll find the person to help us drive on again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'What we have tried to do, certainly since I’ve come into the club, is when there has been a change, whether that be coaching, sports science, medical or recruitment, we try to make sure we build every department as best as we can.

‘We can restructure if we need to, as long as we are able to bring in the right pieces of the puzzle.

‘There’s lots of work going on behind the scenes and we are confident we’ll bring in someone that will help the football club moving forward.’

Boardman was previously head of performance analysis at Wolves before Kenny Jackett recruited him for Pompey in September 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair had worked together at Molineux during Jackett’s time as manager, which ended 11 months before he replaced Paul Cook as Blues boss.