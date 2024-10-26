Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey saw the gap to Championship safety extended to four points on a frantic afternoon of Championship action.

But the Blues watched as Coventry were the only side in the bottom 10 spots in the table at the start of the day pick up a maximum, as teams in the bottom half laboured.

The gap to climbing out of the relegation places has grown, however, after a dramatic comeback for Plymouth and victory for the Sky Blues.

That came after Coventry did likewise at the death, as they came from two down to stun Luton Town earlier this afternoon.

Haji Wright got the decisive goal for Mark Robins’ side after Ellis Simms sparked the comeback in the 59th minute and Victor Torp levelled things up.

QPR remain in the bottom three as they went to high-flying Burnley and picked up a 0-0 draw. It was also goalless at the Hawthorns as Omer Riza continued his strong interim spell at Cardiff, after the Bluebirds victory over Pompey on Tuesday night.

Stoke went down to a 2-0 loss at Sheffield United, as the Blades returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats. Derby substitute Dajaune Brown scored his first goal for the club, as he earned a 1-1 draw for his side at home to Hull.

Swansea also fell victims to a late goal, as Casper De Norre bagged the winner in the 90th minute for Millwall in Wales - to repeat his match-winning antics when the two sides met in May.

The Blues remain rooted to the bottom of the table on eight points, with Plymouth in 21st spot on 12 points after 12 games.