Pompey have learnt the extent of Conor Shaughnessy’s hamstring injury.

The Blues defender limped off during the second half of Tuesday night’s win against Cardiff - which was just his fourth game back after more than five months out with a calf problem.

The Irishman was this week sent for a scan to determine how bad the issue was. Now Pompey have discovered that the influential centre-back will be out for 6-8 weeks.

If the timeframe outlined by the Blues proves correct, then that means Shaughnessy will miss up to nine games of the Championship run-in - including key fixtures against Luton, Plymouth, Leeds and even Derby on April 12.

The news will come as a big blow to Pompey boss John Mousinho, with the 28-year-old proving a huge asset to the Fratton Park club following his return against Millwall on January 28. Indeed, Shaughnessy was immediately restored to the starting line-up after that cameo appearance against the Lions and scored what proved to be the Blues’ winner in their 2-1 midweek win against the Bluebirds.

The development will also come as a blow to the player, with the League One title winner having to frustratingly watch on from the stands for the vast majority of Pompey’s Championship season.

A near ever-present last season, the Galway-born defender has managed just six appearances this term, having picked up the first of two calf problems against Luton on August 17.

News of his injury lay-off came just minutes after Pompey’s top scorer, Callum Lang, was withdrawn in the second half of Pompey’s 2-0 win at Oxford United on Saturday.

Early reports, however, suggest that the injury is not too serious.

