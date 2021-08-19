Portsmouth dealt transfer blow after losing out to rivals for Tottenham Hotspur prospect

The versatile 21-year-old agreed a move to League One rivals Lincoln City this week after a loan stay at Sincil Bank last term.

The News understands Cowley had Eyomo earmarked as a perfect fit for the versatile right-sided defensive addition he’s looking to bring in before the close of the window.

It was the Blues head coach’s former club who won the race for the man who came through the ranks in north London, before ending his association with the Premier League outfit this week.

Imps boss Michael Appleton spoke of the need to be ‘aggressive’ to get the Eyomo deal over the line in the face of rival interest.

It was that approach which took the Hackney-born player beyond the realms of where Pompey could financially reach for his services.

Eyomo made a big impression at Lincoln last season, making 53 appearances at both right-back and centre-back.

Appleton feels that experience as his side reached the play-offs, allowed his side to steal a march on rivals like Pompey and complete the move.

He told Lincolnshire Live: ‘Other clubs came to the table. Rightly so, that’s what you’d expect because he’s a top player.

‘So we had a to get a bit more aggressive before the end to make it happen, which we did and we’re delighted that he’s here.

‘He’s one of those players who we think is more than capable of playing in the Championship. We want it to be with us.

‘He’s got a great opportunity to come into a group of players who he knows, is comfortable with, plays in a way that he’s happy with and suits him. It’s a chance to showcase himself.’

Cowley remains intent on bringing in three players before the close of the transfer window on August 31.

A right-sided defender, attacking midfielder and striker are all on his shopping list to give him the depth he feels he needs to get through to the new year.

Cowley has brought in 12 new faces this summer, with 16 players leaving Fratton Park amid a massive squad overhaul since the Londoner replaced Kenny Jackett.

