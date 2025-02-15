Jordan Williams has provided an update on when John Mousinho can expect to have him back in a Pompey shirt.

The defender has been absent since suffering injury during the 5-1 defeat at West Brom on January 25. Initially rested for the game, the former Barnsley skipper was introduced to the action on 69 minutes but has been unavailable since after picking up a hamstring problem during his 21 minutes on the pitch at the Hawthorns.

That setback three weeks ago - and Williams’ second hamstring injury of the season - has since seen the full-back miss the Blues’ past four games as they continue to battle their way to Championship safety. But it won’t be for another couple of weeks yet before the 25-year-old is avalablle for selection - despite the injury not being as bad as first feared.

Pompey travel to Oxford United today, before facing QPR (February 22) and Luton (March 1) over the next two weekends. The Blues then host league leaders Leeds United at Fratton Park on Sunday, March 9, during what many consider a crucial period in the club’s season.

Providing the latest on his fitness, Williams told the club’s website: ‘It was a bit frustrating. Obviously, I came back from my injury, I was in the team for a couple of games and then obviously got taken out of the weekend for the West Brom game and unfortunately did the other hamstring.

‘(It’s) not as bad as the first feared, so hopefully I'll be coming back in a couple more weeks.’

Pompey waiting game

Williams’ first hamstring injury of the season came against Plymouth on November 5. That kept him out of eight games over a nine week period, with the defender’s next outing not arriving until Pompey’s FA Cup defeat at the hands of Wycombe on January 10.

In total, the summer signing has featured 17 times for the Blues, with hs best performance for Pompey coming against Stoke last month - the game before that West Brom fixture.

Williams’ update comes at a time when the Fratton Park club are looking to discover the extent of the hamstring injury picked up by centre-back Conor Shaughnessy during Tuesday night’s win against Cardiff.

Conor Shaughnessy in action against Cardiff before he picked up a hamstring injury on 60 minutes | National World

The influential defender was escorted off on the hour mark after pullling up with the problem - just four games into his Blues comeback after more than five months out with a calf issue.

Shaughnessy had to have a scan so that the Blues’ medical staff could determine the severity of the injury. The Blues were expected to receive the results on Friday, with The News anticipating an update on the Irishman’s availability later today.

