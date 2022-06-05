The 20-year-old was sent to the Ravens at the start of 2021-22 to gain valuable experience in senior football.

Andy Woodman’s side fended off interest from other National League clubs to secure Mnoga’s signature on August deadline day, but the move took a turn for the worse soon after.

The versatile defender started just once and made a further six appearances – including the FA Cup defeat to Rotherham where he was sent off.

However, the versatile defender is adamant he maintained his professionalism throughout his time at Hayes Lane and wasn’t the architect of his own demise.

Mnoga told The News: ‘When I went there, their right-wing-back was suspended because he had a three-game ban, so he missed the game against Cheltenham but came in afterwards.

‘I was okay with not starting at the beginning because I understood I wasn’t going to go straight into the team and needed to prove something.

‘Maybe in the first game I didn’t prove as much as I could have, so it was fair I wasn’t starting. I was always working hard in training and giving 100 percent to try and prove myself.

Haji Mnoga was sent back to Pompey prematurely from Bromley last season.

‘I would say I would have liked more opportunities, but it’s one of those things in football.

‘I was just making substitute appearances, really but it’s quite hard to do a lot in the last 15, 10 or five minutes in games.’

He was then immediately sent to fellow non-league side Weymouth in January – where he turned his season around.

But he explained how being fast-tracked into National League action in August negatively affected his time with the Ravens.

He added: ‘Everyone thought it would be a good loan and Bromley were looking forward to having me there.

‘Before I joined, I didn’t speak to the manager but one of the coaches on deadline day after I signed my new deal at Pompey.

‘I went down on a Friday and trained but it was only a “match-day minus one” session, so I didn’t even have a full session with the team.

‘Then we had Chesterfield away which is a big game a day later and I played all right but not my best, so I was a bit disappointed with my performance. I came off after 60 minutes, but the gaffer said he thought I did well just to come straight in.