With the Pilgrims sitting seven points ahead of the Blues, and occupying sixth place, going into yesterday’s clash – there was a general feeling among supporters that it was a match they couldn’t lose.

As a result, the Fratton Park outfit now sit eight points below the dotted line for a chance of promotion, with the Pilgrims leapfrogging Sunderland with success over Danny Cowley’s side.

Now, the defender has revealed it’s imperative for the club to pick up maximum points from the majority of their remaining nine-games to pip the rivals to qualification.

He said: ‘I haven’t looked too closely at the table, but I know we’re going to have to win a lot of those nine games to get in there, but that’s going to be our aim.

‘There’s no settling for mediocrity here. Not from me, anyway, I’m aiming to get into the play-offs like the rest of the team are.’

‘We’re outsiders for it for sure. All the fans and everyone from outside is probably going to say “we haven’t got a chance”.

‘But while we still have a chance, we’ll all believe. I personally will anyway, I’ll still be fighting to get into the play-off places until it’s mathematically impossible for us to do it.

‘We’re still fighting. (We believe) 100 percent. There’s always a team that comes from the outside towards the end and if you can sneak in, it puts you in a good place for the play-offs.

‘At the moment, we have to focus on one game at a time.’

