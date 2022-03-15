Sean Raggett reveals Portsmouth players’ message of support for ex-Norwich man Louis Thompson after his costly mistake in Plymouth defeat.
Sean Raggett has explained there’s no blame attached to Louis Thompson, after his mistake cost Pompey in the defeat to Plymouth.
Although the Blues played out an even first 45 minutes at Home Park, the visitors faced an early onslaught from the Pilgrims in the second half.
This then reached boiling point when, in the 65 minute, Panutche Camara pinched the ball from ex-Norwich midfielder on the edge of the box, before squaring to Ryan Hardie – who slammed home.
Despite his error leading to the only goal of the game, Raggett explained how those in the dressing room reassured the midfielder of his influential role in the team after full-time.
And the defender revealed his desperation to equalise afterwards, to decrease the meaningfulness of the unfortunate mishap.
He told The News: ‘I’m disappointed. It’s a game I thought we played well in on a whole.
‘We’ve made a mistake for the goal, but Louis has been one of our best players this season so as the rest of the team we needed to dig him out of that and try and get a goal, but we just couldn’t do it tonight.
‘When someone makes a mistake, that’s what you’ve got to do because players will make them as it’s all part of the game.
‘All the boys just said to him in there “you’ve been class for us.”
‘But we just couldn’t get that goal for him.’
Thompson had featured in all of Pompey’s eight-matches without loss before tonight’s defeat, and produced a number of crucial moments to maintain the streak.
In fact, he started seven of those fixtures, while netting a dramatic winner in the success over Shrewsbury, last month.
Tonight’s events will still provide a personal blow to the midfielder, though, despite recording his most number of outings (30) in a season since 2014-15 with Swindon (38), at Home Park.
But Raggett described how the 27-year-old is not responsible for the result against Steven Schumacher’s side.
Raggett added: ‘Everyone makes mistakes and, like I said, he’s been a top top player for us this season. He’s disappointed in the changing rooms like the rest of us.
‘He’s a good pro Louis, and there’s no blame attached to him.’
Message From the Editor
