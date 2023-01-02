And the left-back issued a no-nonsense apology to the Fratton faithful after the heavy backlash suffered on Sunday.

The Blues faced further criticism when they fell to a 3-1 defeat to out-of-sorts Addicks, who have won just once away this term prior to the triumph.

The defeat at PO4 marked a new low for the campaign as a run of just one win in their previous 14 games in League One has sunk them to 14th in the table.

This saw chants and boos ring around the ground as Danny Cowley’s men slumped to their ninth successive league game without a victory.

Indeed, their dismal run has dropped them to the bottom of the form table over the previous six outings and are now without maximum points in more than two-and-a-half months.

Ogilvie has called on his team-mates to front the criticism and understands the anger being aimed towards his side by the Fratton faithful.

He told The News: ‘It’s not amazing.

Connor Ogilvie.

‘We’ve got to come together and fight as a group to get through this tough patch.

‘We’ve got plenty of quality in this group but it’s just not going our way.

‘They’ve got every right to be how they are because we have been nowhere near it at the minute and we need to change that. The sooner the better.

‘It’s low (the mood in the dressing room). The form we’ve been in has not been great but we need to fight for each and fight for these fans.

‘They've paid their money to watch us come and perform and we’ve been recently.

‘We have got to try and get back to how we were at the start of the season and get on a run again. We need to stay together as a group and get through this tough patch.’

Their recent run of results marks a stark contrast to their early season form, which saw them go unbeaten in their opening nine games of the campaign.

As they continue to fall away from the promotion places, Ogilvie can’t pinpoint why their performances have dropped in previous weeks.

He added: ‘I can’t put my finger on it specifically but we will need to sit down with each other and get some ideas and answers to find out what we need to get out of this.

