The latest transfer news from League One including a move for a former Portsmouth star

Portsmouth fans are preparing for another crucial round of League One action as the pacesetters make the trip up to Lancashire to take on Charlie Adam’s Fleetwood Town.

Adam is yet to win any of his three games as Fleetwood boss and he will be determined to try and get his side off the bottom of the table in this weekend’s match.The Cod Army have made two additions to their squad in the window with Harry Boyle and Ronan Coughlan both arriving, while Pompey have added just one player to their ranks in goalkeeper Matt Macey.

Both club’s will hope to be active in the remaining weeks of the transfer window as they bid to boost their chances of success at opposite ends of the table. In the meantime there are further updates elsewhere in the division as Derby manager Paul Warne gives his verdict on a player linked with a move away, while a former Portsmouth 'keeper secures a move back to the third-tier.

Paul Warne claims Derby would need ‘mind blowing offer’ to sell midfield star

Derby County are one of the in-form teams in the division with 13 points from their last six games - ramping up the pressure on both Pompey and Peterborough in the automatic promotion spots.

A near ever present throughout the club’s excellent run of form has been 23-year-old midfielder Max Bird with 27 appearances in all competitions. This excellent form has prompted interest from Championship outfit Hull City, but Derby are determined to retain his services.

Bird is out of contract in June and is yet to sign an extension to his deal, which was first offered in November. Manager Paul Warne insists the player is here to stay, barring an exceptional offer.

He told BBC Radio Derby: “He is a player I’d like to keep. I love Max. It would help me no end to try and keep him if we went up a league because he is a Championship midfielder, I think. And he believes he is a Championship midfielder, and so he should.”

Warne added: “Unless it is a mind-blowing offer, Max is essential to the success of this club. So I’m hopeful that by the time the end of the season comes around we could have got into a position where everyone is happy.”

Stevenage bolster their squad with move for ex-Pompey man

Stevenage are pushing for a play-off spot this term and have further bolstered their squad with the loan signing of MK Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray until the end of the season. MacGillvray, who made 112 appearances for Pompey between 2018 and 2021, has made 24 appearances for Mike Williamson’s MK Dons team so far this season. The 31-year-old comes as competition for Taye Ashby-Hammond for the number one spot.