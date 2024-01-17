Oxford United sign two-time promotion winner, Wycombe re-sign winger and Liverpool man makes Port Vale move
The latest transfer news from League One as Oxford, Wycombe and Port Vale make moves
It has been a busy week of transfer activity in League One and the likes of Oxford United, Wycombe Wanderers and Port Vale have all bolstered their teams in the hopes of achieving this season’s objectives. Oxford, in particular, have been one of the most busy team’s in the division so far, and new manager Des Buckingham is keen to put his own stamp on proceedings after succeeding Liam Manning in the dugout in November.
The U’s have added former England U20 international Kyle Edwards to their team on a permanent basis after his release by Ipswich. The 25-year-old joined Oxford on loan earlier in the season, but was limited to just six appearances due to injury. Edwards, however, was able to score two goals in this period and manager Buckingham has jumped on the opportunity to sign the winger on a free transfer. He told the club website: “It seemed a sensible solution for all concerned to have him back.”
Edwards is expected to return from injury for the final month of the season and will undoubtedly be targeting a third career promotion. The winger made 25 appearances for the West Brom team that was promoted from the Championship to the Premier League in 2019/20 and also featured in 30 games last season for Ipswich during their promotion from League 1.
Wycombe re-sign winger in second loan deal
Wycombe have re-signed Wolves winger Chem Campbell in a loan deal which runs until the end of the season. The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season with League One rivals Charlton - scoring two goals in 12 appearances, whilst also providing two assists.
Campbell is a familiar face to the Adams Park faithful. During his last six month loan spell at the end of last season he scored three goals in 17 appearances.
Liverpool man with Champions League experience joins Port Vale on loan
Port Vale have signed Liverpool centre back Rhys Williams on loan until the end of the season. The 22-year-old could prove to be a coup for the Valiants, he has played 19 times in total for Liverpool - racking up experience in both the Premier League and Champions League.
The former England U21 international has had previous loan spells with Kidderminster Harriers, Swansea, Blackpool and Aberdeen. His spell at Aberdeen came earlier this season, but he failed to make an appearance for the Scottish Premiership side due to injury. Port Vale boss Andy Crosby said: “He comes into our squad and instantly enhances our defensive options with the quality he possesses.”