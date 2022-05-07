Portsmouth detail season-ticket plans amid continuing Fratton Park redevelopment work

Season-ticket prices have been frozen for Pompey fans.

But Blues fans will have to wait to secure their spots as the process moves on this summer.

Pompey have announced they have frozen season-ticket prices for next season, matching the 2019-20 campaign which, due to the Covid pandemic, is the last time season tickets for 23 games were available.

Fans will have to wait until the end of May to be able to start making their purchases, however, with Fratton End and North Stand renewals available to flexi-season ticket holders and members from May 27.

South Stand renewals will then be available from June 6.

The wait is allowing existing South Stand and north lower season-ticket holders the time to confirm new seats.

Pompey are encouraging fans who want to buy new season tickets in South Stand and north lower to purchase season tickets in the Fratton End or north upper. They will then be offered the chance to move after the second or third game of the campaign, depending on how the fixtures fall.

Chief executive, Andy Cullen, explained the club are keen to do all they can to make the process as smooth as possible and afford fans as many options as possible.

He said: ‘We have to be careful about where and how we sell season tickets.

‘We’re conscious that people in the north lower and South Stand could choose their seats, be fine with it but when it comes to the game they may find they want to move to another available seat.

‘So we want to give those loyal season ticket holders the opportunity to do that up to the second or third game of the season.

‘People can buy season tickets, but if they want to be in the north lower or South Stand they will be able to do that later.

‘They will be able to buy and sit in vacant seats, but we can only confirm those seats in those areas when existing season ticket holders are comfortable their new positions work for them.

‘They will have the option to move to another good seat and it will not be taken by a new season ticket holder.

‘So we can go on sale with the north upper and Fratton End no problem, but we just need to make sure we respect the long-standing loyalty of people who will be relocated from their existing positions.