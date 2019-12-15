Have your say

Pompey director Eric Eisner called for unity in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Accrington.

Tweeting from New York, the American admitted the Blues ‘didn’t show up’ for their League One game at the Crown Ground.

Forced into fielding an entirely new back four because of injuries, suspension and the birth of a baby, Pompey took the lead through Ronan Curtis’ 35th-minute header.

But that was cancelled out by an Ellis Harrison OG on 44 minutes, before three goals in 14 second-half minutes from Dion Charles and Colby Bishop (2) took the game beyond the Blues’ reach.

The result left Kenny Jackett’s side 10th in the table and still three points outside the play-off places.

It’s well adrift of where Pompey expected to be at this stage of the season.

Pompey director Eric Eisner

And preempting fan backlash on social media following a fifth league loss of the season, Eisner asked for everyone to ‘stick together’.

His tweet read: ‘Nothing good about that performance except it’s over. We didn’t show up.

‘Only thing worse is having to head home to my kids with the flu.

‘We need to stick together. Negative comments will come I’m sure but they don’t really help.

‘Patchwork D. Travel safe away fans. As always, #PUP’.