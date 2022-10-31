Portsmouth director Eric Eisner reveals his only regret following latest visit to Fratton Park
Director Eric Eisner wished he’d seen the Blues win on his latest trip to Fratton Park.
But the American remained upbeat by insisting ‘it’s a long season’, before emphasising the long-term strategy that is at the core of his family’s Pompey ownership.
The 49-year-old spent a week on the south coast, along with chairman and father Michael Eisner, Tornante president Andy Redman and others, as a delegation from the States visited the club for the first time this season.
It coincided with home games against Oxford United and Shrewsbury, as well as an injury-plagued spell for Danny Cowley’s side.
Most Popular
SEE ALSO: 'If you expect everything to happen overnight, you're going to fail': Michael Eisner on why his manager policy is destined to achieve Portsmouth success
Key players Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery, Joe Rafferty, Michael Jacobs and Louis Thompson sat out both games through injury.
Meanwhile, Sean Raggett had to come off early against the Shrews with a recurrence of the back injury he picked up against the U’s.
With such problems to contend with, Pompey could only muster draws against their latest visitors to Fratton Park.
That proved something of a disappointment for Eisner, who had hoped to see the fifth-placed Blues close the gap on those promotion rivals currently above them in the table.
But he refused to be too downbeat following ‘another great trip’ across the Atlantic.
Reaching out to the Fratton faithful via Twitter after arriving back in America, he said: ‘Back in the US; another great trip over the pond.
‘Wish we got more points obviously, but it’s a long season and we are creating a stable organization built for the long term.
‘Happy Halloween to everyone out there! #pup.’