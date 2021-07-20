Portsmouth exit for trio of triallists as former Wolves, Leeds United and Liverpool men fail to win deal along with Swindon Town's ex-Reading prospect

Akin Odimayo has left Pompey. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Swindon defender Akin Odimayo has departed the club after linking with Danny Cowley’s men in pre-season.

And the versatile 21-year-old has been joined by both Madger Gomes, who had appeared in warm-up games after leaving Doncaster Rovers.

Central defender Ryan Leak is another on his way from the Blues, with the central defender failing to win a contract after returning from two seasons in Spain.

Madger Gomes has left Pompey. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Pompey fans had been keeping a keen eye on Odimayo, after he arrived from the County Ground after picking up player-of-the-season plaudits as the Robins were eventually relegated to League Two.

Gomes made 55 appearances at Doncaster across two years, with the Spaniard spending time previously with Liverpool and Leeds.

But after Cowley had assessed the midfielder, he wasn’t deemed the type of option the Pompey boss believes could add something to his squad next season as he carries out his overhaul.

Striker Gassan Ahadme has made a big impression in pre-season with a hat-trick against Hawks followed up with a further double against Bristol City.

Winger Jayden Reid remains with Pompey, as the former Birmingham man makes a positive impression.

Cowley today ran the rule over left-back Brandon Mason in the 3-3 draw with the Robins.

Midfielder Jake Hesketh has left the club, however, after a period on trial after being released by Southampton this summer.

Cowley has so far recruited six players – but has made it clear he requires a string of further additions as he carries out his Pompey rebuild.

