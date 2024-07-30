Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new club has reportedly joined the race for a member of Pompey’s League One title-winning squad.

Pompey's task of re-signing Alex Robertson has become just that little bit harder after another Championship club entered the race to sign him.

For the last few weeks, Pompey have been battling with Cardiff City for the midfielder, whose future remains uncertain. He is entering the last 12 months of his contract at Manchester City, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll be offered a new deal at the Etihad Stadium and sent out on loan again, or be allowed to leave for a free this transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Phillips, a long-serving journalist for BBC Sport Wales, provided an update on the Bluebirds’ stance on the player, revealing Cardiff were still pursuing a deal for Robertson 'despite competition' and were very much still in the frame to sign him.

He added that the Fratton favourite had a 'choice of clubs' and revealed he 'heard talk' of Hull City also being interested.

Hull have money to spend following big-money sales of Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves to Aston Villa and Ipswich Town respectively. The Tigers sold the pair for a combined £28m and are now scouring the English market to add players that can help them break into the play-offs after finishing seventh last term.