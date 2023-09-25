Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But Blues fans on social media believe a ready-made solution is staring John Mousinho in the face – Ronan Curtis.

Indeed, a large section of our followers on Facebook believe signing the now free agent on a new deal is the obvious thing to do.

Curtis remains out of action following an ACL injury picked up during Pompey’s 3-1 win against Bolton in February.

The Republic of Ireland international also remains without a club after turning down a Fratton Park deal on heavily reduced terms in the summer.

The 27-year-old has been using the Blues’ Roko training base for his rehab and is ahead of schedule as he focuses on his comeback.

Mousinho told The News earlier this month that the winger – who was initially expected to be sidelined until December – could still have a Pompey future.

Now he’s being urged to kick-start any potential talks in the aftermath of Scully’s need to have an operation on his injured left knee.

Former Pompey winger Ronan Curtis has been undergoing his rehab at Pompey despite now being a free agent

Here’s what followers on our Facebook page – Portsmouth FC: The News – have been saying in the wake of the Blues’ latest injury blow.

Andy Hill: ‘Get Ronan back till the end of the season…. he’s back training and would be an asset in the changing room’.

Dean Russell: ‘Bang average anyways, will not be missed. Perfect opportunity to bring back the likes of Curtis’.

Shaun Truman: ‘That's it sign RC11 back up now. We are still light on the wing’.

Anthony Scully's last game came against Fulham Under-21s in the EFL Trophy last month

Trist James Cluett: ‘Do not rate him at all. Rc11 back’.

Lee Morby-Bagley: ‘Sign Curtis up!!!’

Lee Dob: ‘One word...Curtis’.

Deano Ryan: ‘Curtis much better and a fan favourite knows the club’.

Ryan Crockford: ‘Get rc11 back on the books’.

Tanya Roberts Chinnery: ‘Agree, he’s miles better than Scully’.

Justin Thatcher: ‘Another injury prone signing bring back ronan’.

Richard Price: ‘Love the sign Ronan to replace him comments. A great plan just slight problem being that he's out for the rest of 2023 too!’

Curtis is Pompey’s top scorer of the 21st century having bagged 57 goals in 226 appearances.

Mousinho told The News on September 4: ‘He turned a contract down, but there is the possibility we can revisit that.

‘But at the moment we’ve respected Ronan’s choice on that and understood his reasons.

‘It was amicable on where we were with that, hence you will still see him around the place smiling and happy.

‘So there’s no issue with that - it’s a bridge we can still cross.

‘We’re certainly not ruling that out (Curtis having a Pompey future).

‘The club and Ronan were apart on where they see it, but my take was it would be nice to have Ronan for another year to see if he could come back.

‘We obviously couldn’t work that out, but my opinion on that hasn’t changed.