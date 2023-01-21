Portsmouth FC chief executive says his 'door is open' as protest planned at Fratton Park today

Supporters from the PFC Coalition are planning a protest at Fratton Park today as the Blues play host to Exeter, although the nature of the protest is currently unknown. It comes after Pompey appointed new manager John Mousinho earlier this week amid a downturn in performance on the pitch.

But CEO Andy Cullen says his door is ‘always open’ for fans to discuss their concerns.

New Pompey head coach John Mousinho, with sporting director Rich Hughes, left, and chief executive Andy Cullen. Picture: Sarah Standing (200123-4767)

He said: ‘Everyone has different opinions, I don’t know the individuals in the PFC Coalition because they haven’t identified themselves, but our position is quite clear.

‘Our door is always open for people to come and talk to us. Mark Catlin’s door was always open, my door is always open, if anyone has any issues with the football club that’s an approach I have always tried to have here.

‘It’s an item which will be discussed at the Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference and the minutes will be available to see. That’s the way that we will engage with them.

‘Everybody has a right to express their views, everybody has a right to protest if they don’t like what is going on.

‘But we are trying to do the tight things here. Look at what has been achieved, the amount of progress which has been delivered encouraged me to come to this football club.

‘Seeing stadium infrastructure compared to where it was, we’ve seen improvements in the academy, which has been completely reconstructed under Greg Miller, he has done a fantastic job.

‘We have completely changed the way we’ve done recruitment, we have bought our training ground which gives us the foundations to go on and build - so a lot of things are in place.

‘Going into next summer the owner's commitment will remain exactly the same, we have no debt at this football club.’

Today's match is Pompey’s first home game since the sacking of former manager Danny Cowley.