Portsmouth fan Mason Mount makes social media decision as speculation over his Chelsea future continues

The former Fratton Park season-ticket holder has made the move amid a difficult season for Chelsea that has seen the 24-year-old score just three goals and record two assists in 35 games.

Mount, who has also found himself utilised from the bench in recent games, is also about to enter the final year of his Stamford Bridge contract, with talks on a new deal stalling.

That has led to huge speculation that he is set to end his long association with the London outfit, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle among those reportedly lining up £70m moves this summer. Chelsea also need to sell players in a bid to comply with FFP rules following an outlay of £600m over the past two transfer windows.

It’s been suggested that criticism over his form this season and continuous talk regarding his future has influenced Mount’s decision to remove himself from Twitter.

But explaining his decision on Thursday, the ex-Purbrook Park Secondary School pupil told his 1.8m followers on Twitter: ‘Over the years I’ve thoroughly enjoyed connecting with you all on Twitter.

‘Sadly, the platform is changing so I have decided to delete my account. You all can still connect with me on my other social media platforms. Take care, Mason.’

Mason Mount has taken the decision to come off Twitter Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

The England international does little to hide the fact he supports the Fratton Park outfit, with the Blues’ 4-1 win against Cambridge this season watched by the midfielder from the PO4 stands.

But a section of Chelsea supporters were rubbed up the wrong way, after Mount – who came through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge – pledged allegiance to his hometown club in a clip that was doing the rounds on social media.

And, of course, Blues supporters are revelling in the 24-year-old’s sense of loyalty.

Mount said in the interview: ‘I’m Portsmouth through and through. It’s my club and I was born there. I have always been a Portsmouth fan.

‘That was the first game I ever went to with my dad. But Chelsea are a very very close second.

‘I’ve been at the club since I was six-years-old. They’re my club as well, but at least they’re both blue.