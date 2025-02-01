Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho team selection for today’s game against Burnley – and there appears to be harmony among the Fratton faithful.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The head coach has made three changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Millwall in midweek, with Hayden Matthews, Marlon Pack and Isaac Hayden making way for Conor Shaughnessy, Rob Atkinson and Andre Dozzell.

One of Friday’s two new arrivals makes the bench – Cohen Bramall. Yet Adil Aouchiche is not including, presumably because his loan switch from Sunderland was not completed in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while Pompey continue to have the likes of Regan Poole, Kusini Yengi, Paddy Lane, Jacob Farrell and Jordan Williams sidelined through injury, there’s a feeling among fans that today’s line-up is the strongest it’s been for some time.

Here’s what fans have been saying on X after taking stock of Mousinho’s latest starting XI and bench...

@AFriskyPigeon: Now THAT is a PROPER line-up.

@pfcmccloud: Strongest lineup for a long time that.

@PompeyPatter: For the first time this season, we have our strongest starting XI playing. Plus a proper back 4. UP THE BLUES.

@EAFCaddict: I actually love this starting XI. Feels like full strength. Fingers crossed for a good performance!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@HazzaTWood96: Line up looks decent, great to see Shaughnessy and Atkinson starting and Pack's been dropped. Here's hoping for at least a draw against a decent Burnley side.

@phil72pfc: Fair play to Pack stepping up in our hour of need and doing a job but how good is it to see players in their right positions. Up the blues.

@_crimsonduke_: That’s more like it. Ritchie captain too. Love it.

@Jamesr02_: Now this looks more like it.

@TheChief657: Think that's the starting 11 most #Pompey fans would have picked themselves. Big game against the best defence in English football. Up the Blues.

@ProudieYT: Shaughnessy back, my life has meaning again.

@bluejackplayz1: Best lineup this season I think.

@lifechallengesy: Is this strongest 11 this year lads.