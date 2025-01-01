Portsmouth fans all say same thing following publication of team to face Swansea
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Blues have made four changes to the side that lost 3-0 at Bristol City on Sunday, with Zak Swanson, Freddie Potts, Josh Murphy and Callum Lang being restored to the team.
Out go Terry Devlin, Owen Moxon, Sammy Silvera and Matt Ritchie. But it’s the omission of Ritchie that has sparked most debate among users of X, formerly Twitter, with the 35-year-old losing his place to Paddy Lane – who has retained his spot in the line up for the first game of 2025.
‘Harsh on Ritchie’, wrote @debojono following the team announcement. ‘Ritchie should be starting over Lane,’ commented @NoahPfc, before adding ‘Williams should be cb over Pack.’
@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE posted: ‘No Ritchie…….. agh’, @F1footballfan1 complained: ‘Why’s Ritchie on the bench?’, while @joerobbs said: ‘We won’t win a game in the Championship with Paddy Lane starting.’
Continuing the theme, @TheChief657 wrote: ‘Lane over Ritchie is a big shout, he needs to put a shift in down the wing’, while @pompeyproud1 sarcastically said: ‘Makes sense. Matt Ritchie the only one who can put a decent ball in.’
Pompey head into the game second from bottom of the Championship table and off the back of two away defeats.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.